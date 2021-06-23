 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathleen J. Resop (nee Krenke)
0 Comments

Kathleen J. Resop (nee Krenke)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kathleen J. resop (nee Krenke)

Kathy passed away peacefully and entered eternal life on June 12, 2021 at the age of 61. She is survived by her loving parents, James and Sharon. Dear sister of Gary, Judith (Randy), Daniel (Lori); Kathy’s fiance and soulmate, Rick; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services have been held.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Kathy’s

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay healthy if you sit at a computer all day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News