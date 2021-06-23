Kathleen J. resop (nee Krenke)

Kathy passed away peacefully and entered eternal life on June 12, 2021 at the age of 61. She is survived by her loving parents, James and Sharon. Dear sister of Gary, Judith (Randy), Daniel (Lori); Kathy’s fiance and soulmate, Rick; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services have been held.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
