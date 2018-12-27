Try 1 month for 99¢

November 21, 1946—December 12, 2018

OSHKOSH—Is survived by her four sons, Phillip (Andrea), Leslie (Rachell), Patrick (Amy), and Dennis, eight Grandchildren, Brennan, Ian, Aidan, Brett, Aislan, Sorcha, Cullen, and Artemis, her brother and sister-in-law Lee “Skip” and Sandy Kasper, and Aunt, Hilda Ayers of Racine. She was the daughter of Beulah (Simpson) Anunson and John Kasper.

the life of: Kathleen Harsh
