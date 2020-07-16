Kathleen H. LeRoux (Nee: Kropp)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 27, 1931 – July 6, 2020

RACINE – Kathleen Helen LeRoux, age 89, passed away on July 6, 2020, at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Racine, January 27, 1931, daughter of the late Richard and Gertrude (Nee: Mand). Kropp and was a lifelong resident.

Kathleen graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1949.” On September 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Clifford M. LeRoux who passed away April 20, 1993. She was a member of Saint Lucy Catholic Church. She loved her family, friends, and volunteering. In addition to volunteering at her church, Kathleen also volunteered at The Center for Community Concerns and the Racine Community Foundation. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Linda (Jerry) Steimle of Racine, Barbara (Gary) Hardwicke of Hartsville, SC, Richard (Kathy) LeRoux of Rockford, IL, Joyce (Bill) Pluess of Franklin, WI and Nancy (Eric) Suhr of Racine; her grandchildren, Brian (Gina Julien) Steimle, Lisa (Chris) Huebner, Dan (Elizabeth) Steimle, Steven and Jeff Hardwicke, Michael and Jake LeRoux, Monica (Rick) Moran, Kevin (Jamie) VanEngen; and her great-grandchildren, Hauk Monday, Leo Moran, Steven Jr., and Alison Hardwicke. Kathleen is also survived by her sister-in-law, Audrey LeRoux; nieces, nephews, and all the special friends and residents of Fountain Hills and St. Monica’s.