Try 1 month for 99¢
Kathleen G. Jacobson

February 17, 1959—October 15, 2018

UNION GROVE—Kathleen G. (nee: Hansen) Jacobson, 59, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018.

She was born in Racine on February 17, 1959, the daughter of Gerald and Lucille (nee: Lotharius) Hansen. Kathy was a graduate of Case High School. She enjoyed reading, crafting and was a paper doll collector.

Surviving is her mother, Lucille Hansen, her children, Emily (Ashraf Islam) Oertel, Molly (Michael Wrycza) Jacobson; grandsons, Oliver and Colin and a sister, Linda (Danny) Michel. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Hansen on August 7, 2018.

In keeping with Kathy’s wishes, private services will take place.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kathleen G. Jacobson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments