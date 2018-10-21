Kathleen G. Jacobson

February 17, 1959—October 15, 2018
UNION GROVE—Kathleen G. (nee: Hansen) Jacobson, 59, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018.
She was born in Racine on February 17, 1959, the daughter of Gerald and Lucille (nee: Lotharius) Hansen. Kathy was a graduate of Case High School. She enjoyed reading, crafting and was a paper doll collector.
Surviving is her mother, Lucille Hansen, her children, Emily (Ashraf Islam) Oertel, Molly (Michael Wrycza) Jacobson; grandsons, Oliver and Colin and a sister, Linda (Danny) Michel. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Hansen on August 7, 2018.
In keeping with Kathy’s wishes, private services will take place.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
