Kathleen D. Murray

RACINE – Kathleen Diane Murray, age 82, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, June 16, 1936, daughter of the late William and Delphie (Nee Puerner) Kannenberg.
Kathleen graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1955.” On September 1, 1956 she was united in marriage to Roger H. Murray and together they raised 2 children, Colleen and Jason. Kathleen was a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and a previous member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. She was employed by O & H Bakery 25 years retiring in 2014. Kathleen enjoyed ceramics, gardening, animals especially her cats and dogs, trips up north to Manitowish Waters, trips to casinos, and watching her favorite soap opera The Young and the Restless. Above all it was spending time with family that she treasured most. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband, Roger; children, Colleen D. Murray (Dino Eliades) of Chandler, AZ, Jason (Michelle) Murray of Union Grove; grandchildren, Zachary and Patrick; sisters, Joyce Sawasky, Collette (Scott) Netzel; sister-in-law, Betty Kannenberg; nieces and nephews, Becky (Tom) Sawasky-Johnson, Jay (Tracy) Sawasky, Forest and Brett Netzel, great nieces and nephews, Brittney, Brooke and Thomas Johnson, Collin Sawasky; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Kannenberg in 2011.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, June 15, 2019, 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Dustin Fecht officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
