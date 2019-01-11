August 20, 1951—January 2, 2019
IRON MOUNTAIN -Kathleen C. ‘Kathy’ Truax, age 67, of Iron Mountain, Mich., passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain.
She was born August 20, 1951, in Stambaugh, Mich., daughter of the late Boleslaus and Josephine (Buczakowski) Luska. Kathy was a graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha, Wis., class of 1969. She received her bachelors degree from University of Phoenix and her masters degree as a Registered Nurse from Norwich University. On December 31, 1982, she was united in marriage to David Truax in Kenosha, Wis. They resided in Stambaugh, Mich. before moving to Prescott Valley, Ariz. and returned to Iron Mountain in 2005. She worked as a registered nurse and as an OEF Case Manager.
Kathy enjoyed gardening classes, flowers, shopping, walking and especially the time spent with her grandchildren and family. She was very passionate about helping veterans.
Survivors include her husband, David Truax; two sons, Jered (Alison) Tillman, Two Rivers, Wis. and David (Lisa) Truax Jr., Lacey, Wash.; two daughters, Leesa Tillman Iron River, Mich. and Lanie (James Oulch) Truax, Florida; three brothers, Robert Luska, William (Angie) Luska and John Luska; two sisters, Jean (Terry) Schwenk and Betty (Jack) Kellum; nine grandchildren, Sabrina, Zack, Kaburi, Jordan, Shane, Kylie, Avery, Nick, and Amayah.
Visitation and Service was held Saturday, January 5, 2019, at the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, Mich.
You may leave a condolence or tribute for Kathy’s family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.
The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, to honor Kathy’s legacy of life.
