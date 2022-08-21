RACINE – Kathleen Ann Zengota, 82, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Edward Catholic Church (1425 Grove Ave.) on Friday, August 26, 2022, for a visitation from 10-11 AM. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM with Rev. Juan Manual Camacho officiating. She will be entombed in the mausoleum at West Lawn Memorial Park following the Mass. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.