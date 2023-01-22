Kathleen Ann Wolny (Koepke)

Oct. 3, 1946—Dec. 21, 2022

MONROE, NC—Kathleen Ann (Lynaugh) Wolny (nee Koepke) passed away December 21, 2022 after a brief illness. Kathy was born October 3, 1946 to Russell Koepke and Elizabeth (Betty) Koepke at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin. Kathy attended Holy Trinity and Holy Name Catholic grade schools, and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1964. After high school, she attended a secretarial school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and worked several years in the Administrative field.

Kathy married Daryl Lynaugh in 1978, and they later moved to Sturtevant, Wisconsin. Kathy graduated from UW-Parkside in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in IT. She was a Systems Analyst for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company for 20 years, retiring in 2008.

Kathy was an active and involved member of the Sturtevant community, serving on the Police/Fire Commission, as a Village trustee, and on the Voting Election Board. In 2021 Kathy relocated to Charlotte, NC to be closer to family.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Diana Bauer. She is survived by husband, Richard Wolny; fur baby, Rascal; sisters: Marilyn Koepke of Charlotte, NC and Janet Petree (Oscar) of Ocala, Florida; nieces: Eileen Gibson and Rachel Mueller; nephews: Michael Bauer, Gary Bauer, Christopher Mueller, Brian Mueller, Jeffrey Mueller and Kevin Mueller; plus five great-nieces and six great-nephews.

In recognition of Kathy’s lifelong love of animals, donations can be made to the Racine County Humane Society in her name.