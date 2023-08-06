Sept. 27, 1945—July 30, 2023

HATFIELD/RACINE—Kathleen A. White (Bohn) “Peppie”, 77, of Hatfield, WI,, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023. Kathleen was born in Racine, WI to William and Nina (Poulson) Bohn on September 27, 1945. Kathleen was united in marriage to Frederick White in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 4, 2002. Kathleen enjoyed playing Keno, ATVing, reading, making jewelry, and spending time with family and close friends.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Frederick; daughter, Laurie Sanders-Tessen; grandson, William Sanders; granddaughter, Nevaeh Tessen; great-grandson, Xzavior James Kleczka; nephews: David Bohn, Richard Coey, Anthony Coey; nieces: Cynthia Schlichting, Michelle Verikas. Kathleen is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her first husband, James Sanders; brothers: Harry Ritt, Clyde Ritt, David Bohn; sisters: Lois Williams, Karen Bohn, Sondra Twesme and her grandson, Kyle Anthony Kleczka.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 8th, at 3:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Visitation to be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Holly Funeral Home

536 South Main Street

Waupaca, WI 54981

715-258-4020