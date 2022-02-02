Kathleen A. Weeks

RACINE—Kathy passed away with her family by her side after a brief stay in a hospital and hospice on January 12, 2022 at the age of 76, following an unexpected heart issue and cardiac arrest.
A service will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine Wisconsin, 53403 on Saturday February 5, 2022 with visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and a service at 11:00 AM.
The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Kathleen’s page, select service, and select livestream.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to