Kathleen A. Weeks

RACINE — Kathy passed away with her family by her side after a brief stay in a hospital and hospice on January 12, 2022 at the age of 76, following an unexpected heart issue and cardiac arrest. This occurred while spending one of many winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama with her husband Bob. Only days before this she enjoyed a wonderful Caribbean cruise over Christmas and New Year's with her children, spouses and grandchildren.

She had her first date (a blind date) with Bob on her 18th birthday while they both attended the University of Toledo. They were subsequently married for over 55 years. Kathy was an accomplished Medical Technologist and certified home health care provider working in various hospitals and clinics throughout her career. She led the start-up of the Red Cross Blood Center in Paducah, Kentucky, and taught first and second year students in a medical program at a branch of Purdue University in Indiana.

She was truly a world traveler. She lived in Germany for almost two years while Bob was serving there in the military. They traveled throughout her life to all 50 states, 100 countries and six continents. She was an adventurous traveler, riding camels, elephants and petting lions in Africa and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She zip-lined over the Zambezi River from Zambia to Zimbabwe a few hundred yards from Victoria Falls in Africa and got soaked from the spray of the Iguazu Falls in South America.

Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bridge and did so in numerous groups and with many friends. After retirement she took up golf and also completed an intensive program to become a Master Gardener. She took great pride in maintaining beautiful flower gardens around her house and weeds just didn't have a chance. In more recent years she did art projects completing three wonderful paintings that now hang in her dining room.

Most important was her always friendly smile, generosity and her love of three children and five grandchildren. She was so proud of each of them, and with her husband Bob they were the roots of her life. While she will be missed so very dearly the wonderful memories of her life will live on forever.

In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by her three children: Curtis and his wife Terri, Jennifer and her husband Mickey and Aaron, her grandchildren: Connor, Corinne, Camille, Kathleen and Kimberly, her brother Raymond, her sister-in-laws: Barbara Roche and Jean Weeks and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

A service will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine Wisconsin, 53403 on Saturday February 5, 2022 with visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and a service at 11:00 AM. For those wishing to donate in Kathy's honor, you may wish to support her love of gardening through a donation to the Master Gardener's Program:

