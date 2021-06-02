RACINE—Kathleen A. Vandenberg, 73, passed away in Ascension-All Saints on Friday, May 28, 2021. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. A private burial service will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be given to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, 10909 W. Greenfield Ave. #201 West Allis, WI 53214. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.