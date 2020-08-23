 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathleen A. Saeger
0 comments

Kathleen A. Saeger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kathleen A. Saeger

STURTEVANT – Kathleen A. Saeger (nee: Pomaville) passed away peacefully at her residence on August 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; mother, Nancy Palmer; and sister, Sharon Dunford.

Services are pending at this time at Calvary Memorial Church. Please see Wednesday’s paper for the full obituary and updated service information.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Saeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News