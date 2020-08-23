× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT – Kathleen A. Saeger (nee: Pomaville) passed away peacefully at her residence on August 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; mother, Nancy Palmer; and sister, Sharon Dunford.

Services are pending at this time at Calvary Memorial Church. Please see Wednesday’s paper for the full obituary and updated service information.

