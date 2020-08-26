× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 7, 1961—August 19, 2020

STURTEVANT – Kathleen A. Saeger (nee: Pomaville) passed away peacefully at her residence on August 19, 2020 and is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born on October 7, 1961 in Racine to parents Bruce and Nancy (nee: Cumberland) Pomaville. Kathy was a graduate of Union Grove High School – Class of 1979. She also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communications from UW-Parkside. On October 11, 1986, she married the love of her life, Jeff Saeger, and were married for 34 years.

For many years, she worked at Daniels Sharpsmart, retiring in December 2018. Kathy was very active at Calvary Memorial Church and served on the AWANA Ministry for 25 years. Her favorite pastime was riding motorcycles with Jeff for over 20 years. She owned three, starting with a Honda 650 Nighthawk, then a Triumph Legend, and finally a BMW R1100. They rode as far east as Maine and as far west to Glacier National Park in Montana, with many trips in between. Kathy will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; mother, Nancy Palmer; and sister, Sharon Dunford.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Bruce.