October 13, 1950—July 1, 2019
MT. PLEASANT—Kathleen Ann (nee: Kraschnewski) Kis, 68, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to time of service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Kathleen in a special way may direct memorials to The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
