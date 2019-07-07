October 13, 1950 – July 1, 2019
MT. PLEASANT – Kathleen Ann (nee: Kraschnewski) Kis, 68, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born in Marshfield on October 13, 1950, the daughter of Melvin and Idelle (nee: Holseth) Kraschnewski. Kathleen moved to Racine graduating from Case High School in 1968. She attended UW-Parkside, then graduated from UW-Milwaukee in 1972, with a degree in early childhood education. While attending UW-Parkside she met John Kis and they became engaged in 1971. They were married on June 17, 1972 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kathleen taught in Racine public schools as a library media specialist, where she received many accolades. She also taught in Milwaukee schools. Kathleen was an active member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, including chairing St. Lucy’s Parish Festival for many years.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 47 years, John, and twin sons, Michael (Frances) Kis, grandchildren, Samuel and Charlotte; and John (Dina) Kis, grandchildren, Alex and Anthony; daughter, Chelsey (Eric) Latimer, grandchildren, Luke and Liam. She is further survived by her father, Melvin Kraschnewski; siblings, Jeff (Judy) Kraschnewski and Susan (Edward) Kraschnewski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and special dog, Peedee.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother Idelle Kraschnewski, in-laws, John and Ione Kis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to time of service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Kathleen in a special way may direct memorials to The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
