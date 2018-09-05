FRANKLIN, TN (formerly of Racine)—Katherine Puryear departed this life August 27, 2018.
She was born in Bolivar, TN to the late James and Mable Puckett. As a young woman, she married her love, Howard Puryear, and to this union, three beautiful girls; Carolyn, Selma and Angela, were born. Katherine obeyed the gospel in 1964 and lived faithfully to the Lord until He called her home. She served at the Midtown Church of Christ for 48 years and Spring St. Church of Christ for 5 years in various capacities – as part of the sisters’ ministry, clothing give-away, food pantry, etc.
When the Puryears moved their family from TN to Racine, Wisconsin in 1964, she was a full-time homemaker and mother until her daughters began elementary school. Then, she added “piece work” at Greene Manufacturing and Webster Electric Company to her job description until retirement. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing table games, training her children and grandchildren, and sharing her life lessons. She made sure these activities included her family. God and family were the emphasis of her life. Throughout her life, she spread joy to everyone she met; always looking for opportunities to help and encourage.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Spring Street Church of Christ (6200 Spring Street) on Saturday, August 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. for a service honoring and remembering her life with Craig Bean officiating.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
