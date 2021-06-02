Katherine Nikolina 'Nikki' Keland

September 21, 1947 – May 27, 2021
RACINE—Katherine Nikolina Keland “Nikki” went to Heaven on May 27, 2021 in her home from a brief battle with Cancer. Born in Racine, Wisconsin, September 21, 1947. Nikki was a lifelong resident of Racine, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Willard “Bud” Hampton Keland and Karen Andrea Johnson Boyd. Ms. Keland grew up in the Keland House, the home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for her parents in 1954. Nikki’s passion for animals, primarily the equestrian influence led her to make her home at Keland Farms. It was there that she was able to surround herself with various animals. She was an accomplished equestrian, achieving many awards and victories.
Throughout Nikki’s life, she was known for breeding prized animals including Abyssinian cats. We always thought of Nikki as the animal whisperer.
Nikki studied art in Florence, Italy and honed her craft to create some beautiful paintings and drawings. Nikki’s passion for music illustrated by her love of many bands especially Steve Perry of Journey and Led Zepplin inspired her to paint many incredible portraits of musicians and artists.
Nikki and the love of her life John Krewal shared 50 beautiful years together. Their love for one another and devotion to each other is that of which love stories are made. It was John’s love that kept Nikki going. In the simplicity of being in their presence and hearing them sing to each other, we witnessed true love.
She is preceded in death by her brother Willard H. Keland Jr., her parents Willard Hampton Keland, Karen Andrea Johnson Boyd, her sister Andrea Kristine Moore and her step-father William B. Boyd. She is survived by her siblings: Karen Henrietta Keland, Harold William Keland; her niece, Karen Onnolee Keland, many amazing cousins, the incredible nursing team and farm team that were Nikki’s extended family and a large extended family of friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, visitation at 10:00 a.m. with the service following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, Racine. Reception to follow at Racine Country Club. 2801 Northwestern Ave. Racine, WI 53404. Entombment will be held at Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Nikki’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Hospitality Center at St Luke’s Episcopal Church or the Caledonia Conservancy.
