Katherine Nikolina 'Nikki' Keland

September 21, 1947 – May 27, 2021

RACINE—Katherine Nikolina Keland “Nikki” went to Heaven on May 27, 2021 in her home from a brief battle with Cancer. Born in Racine, Wisconsin, September 21, 1947. Nikki was a lifelong resident of Racine, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Willard “Bud” Hampton Keland and Karen Andrea Johnson Boyd. Ms. Keland grew up in the Keland House, the home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for her parents in 1954. Nikki’s passion for animals, primarily the equestrian influence led her to make her home at Keland Farms. It was there that she was able to surround herself with various animals. She was an accomplished equestrian, achieving many awards and victories.

Throughout Nikki’s life, she was known for breeding prized animals including Abyssinian cats. We always thought of Nikki as the animal whisperer.

Nikki studied art in Florence, Italy and honed her craft to create some beautiful paintings and drawings. Nikki’s passion for music illustrated by her love of many bands especially Steve Perry of Journey and Led Zepplin inspired her to paint many incredible portraits of musicians and artists.