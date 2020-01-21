February 28, 1945—January 17, 2020
Katherine M. Ketterhagen, 74, of Burlington, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.
Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on February 28, 1945, she was the daughter of Aloys “Pete” and Mary (nee: Russell) Partee. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from St. Charles Grade School and St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1963. On June 28, 1969, she was united in marriage to Fred Ketterhagen. They continued to reside in Burlington following their marriage and have been life-long residents of the community.
Katherine worked as a machine operator for Nestle’s and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Hospital Volunteer Auxillary. She volunteered at the hospital and at the church for various events. She loved gardening and was an avid reader. She loved crafts, especially stamping, and enjoyed traveling up north to their cabin.
Katherine is survived by her husband, Fred; son, Kevin Ketterhagen; sister, Mary (Simon) Miller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce (Ruth) Ketterhagen, Barb (Glenn) Huelskamp, Mike Ketterhagen, Pat (Kim) Ketterhagen, Tim Ketterhagen, Jackie (Bill) Ligare and Jennifer Ketterhagen; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters-in-law, Sandy Martin and Peggy Ketterhagen.
The family would like to thank the Lakeland Medical Center ICU nurses and staff, the Geneva Lake Manor nurses and staff, along with the DaVita Dialysis Center in Lake Geneva.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
A Mass for Katherine will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6PM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3 PM until 5:30PM in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 28th at 1:00PM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.