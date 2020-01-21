February 28, 1945—January 17, 2020

Katherine M. Ketterhagen, 74, of Burlington, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on February 28, 1945, she was the daughter of Aloys “Pete” and Mary (nee: Russell) Partee. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from St. Charles Grade School and St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1963. On June 28, 1969, she was united in marriage to Fred Ketterhagen. They continued to reside in Burlington following their marriage and have been life-long residents of the community.

Katherine worked as a machine operator for Nestle’s and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Hospital Volunteer Auxillary. She volunteered at the hospital and at the church for various events. She loved gardening and was an avid reader. She loved crafts, especially stamping, and enjoyed traveling up north to their cabin.