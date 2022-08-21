Katherine Lillie Vinnes

April 9, 1939 – Aug. 16, 2022

RACINE—Kathy Vinnes passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Racine, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Hollis and Katherine Lillie. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 9th, 1939. Her dad wanted to name her Easter Lillie. Her mom quickly vetoed that idea.

Kathy was a 1957 graduate of Green Bay West High School. She was also a graduate of Patricia Stevens Finishing and Airline Stewardess School. Kathy started her career as a stewardess with TACA Airlines based out of New Orleans, LA. She then held a variety of positions over the years, which included executive secretary and doctor’s office assistant. After retirement, Kathy volunteered at a local hospital gift shop. However, the job she enjoyed most was being a mother to her sons.

Kathy loved to laugh, loved a good time and had a huge heart. Making friends was her greatest gift. People gravitated toward her. She was such a good listener. It seemed that most people she was in touch with loved her.

A special thanks to ALL the employees at Parkview Gardens that were there to make her life a little easier in these last years. Thank you for your service!

She is survived by her children, Wade (Jeanne) Barrios, Andy (Mandy) Vinnes. She is further survived by her grandsons: Joshua (Lindsay) Barrios, Jeremy (Esther) Barrios and Tyler Kilton and granddaughter, Sydni Armstrong (Eddie Grimes); great-grandchildren: Trevor, Lillie and Lola Barrios. Her longtime companion, Gary Pinnow, as well as her sisters: Louise (David) Martin and Carla (Blair) Bishop; nieces and nephew; cousins and so many friends.

Preceding her death were her mother and father, Hollis and Katherine Lillie.

SIDE NOTE from her sisters, Louise and Carla: We want to thank our nephews, Andy and Wade for their unconditional love for their mother. She was so blessed to have them by her side.

There will be no services.

