Katherine L. Boggs

  • 0
Katherine L. Boggs

June 12, 1944 – July 13, 2022

RACINE – Katherine (Kitty) Boggs (nee: Oehler), 78, passed away at Ascension Healthcare—Franklin Campus on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Born June 12, 1944, in La Crosse, WI.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Rodney (Carrie) Rodriguez, Theresa “Teddi” Rodriguez, and Randy Rodriguez (Linda Hazen); Along with her grandchildren: Jesse, Kaylee, Jason, Patrick and Elizabeth and her great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to her grandson Jess for the unconditional love and care he provided during her illness. She loved his famous potato soup.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

