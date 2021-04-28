UNION GROVE—Union Grove—Katherine “Kay” Louise Anderson, age 88, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Season’s Hospice-Oak Creek, following a short illness. Kay was born in Chicago, IL on May 7, 1932, daughter of the late Kenneth and Evelyn Hoffman and grew up in Genoa City, WI. She graduated from Genoa City Public School in 1950. Furthering her education, she earned her teaching certificate from the Racine-Kenosha Normal School & Teachers College, and a Bachelor’s degree from Dominican College of Racine. On June 27, 1953, Kay was united in marriage to the love of her life, Marvin J. Anderson at the Genoa City Congregational Church. She began her teaching career in a one-room school house, Oak Knoll School, then Sturtevant Elementary School, Paris Elementary School, and lastly, Union Grove Elementary School where she retired in 1990 after 29 years of service. Kay and Marvin made their home in Union Grove and have wintered in Lakeland, FL for the past 25 years. She was a long-time member of the Union Grove Baptist Church, currently attending the Racine Bible Church. Kay will be best remembered for her love of entertaining, gardening, faith and love and devotion for her family. She will be dearly missed.