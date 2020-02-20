Katherine Jean Tyborski, 63, of Racine, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial is private for the family per Katherine’s wishes.