Katherine Jean Tyborski
Katherine Jean Tyborski, 63, of Racine, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial is private for the family per Katherine’s wishes.
Please see www.Strouf.com for the full obituary.
You have free articles remaining.
STROUF FUNERAL HOME
1001 High Street
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 632-5101
To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Tyborski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.