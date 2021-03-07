 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katherine Ann 'Kathi' Van Berkum
0 comments

Katherine Ann 'Kathi' Van Berkum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Katherine Ann "Kathi" Van Berkum

APPLETON — Katherine Ann “Kathi” Van Berkum, age 68, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.

In accordance with Kathi’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News