Katherine Ann Elizabeth "Kae" Buelow

April 13, 1939—Sept. 12, 2021

MILWAUKEE, WI—Passed away September 12, 2021. Kae was educated in the Racine Public Schools and graduated from Washington High School. She went on to receive both bachelors and masters degrees from Marquette University and also graduated from their Grief Counseling Program.

Kae served as an administrator for the non-profit sector in the Racine-Milwaukee area and retired from St Catherine Residence in the position of Housing Director. During the course of her career Kae received numerous awards, including from the Racine Chamber of Commerce as the Outstanding Professional, the Wisconsin Carol Award, the Le Grand Award from the Friends of St Catherine Residence and the Health Care Hero Award from the Biz Times.

Her parents, Attorney Earl, former Racine District Attorney and Helen Harrington Buelow, predeceased Kae. Also her sister Mary Finnegan and brother James Harrington Buelow. Many friends, colleagues, and caregiver and dear friend Holly Hetzer survive her.

Special thanks to Lilia and the staff in the Neuro ICU at Columbia St Mary’s for their skilled and compassionate care.