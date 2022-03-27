 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kate Ostojic

Kate Ostojic

MOUNT PLEASANT—Kate Ostojic, 95, passed away at Brookside Care Center, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. However, you can view the complete obituary and leave your condolences at the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials being directed to the Summer Vacation Bible School at The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORFFUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

552-9000

Draeger-langenedorf.com

