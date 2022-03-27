MOUNT PLEASANT—Kate Ostojic, 95, passed away at Brookside Care Center, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. However, you can view the complete obituary and leave your condolences at the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials being directed to the Summer Vacation Bible School at The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

