Katalin Marton (Nee: Bunyevac)

November 23, 1936 – April 20, 2020

RACINE – Katalin Marton, age 83, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Tutojfolu, Hungary, November 23, 1936, daughter of the late Lukacs and Rozalio (Nee: Kiss) Bunyevac.

She was employed by Rainfair Inc. for twenty-one years. Katalin was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Above all she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Katalin Marton of Racine, Susan Smith of Waukesha; her daughter-in-law, Susan Marton of Racine; her grandchildren, Antionette DeMark, Rocco DeMark, Erica Marton, Gianna Marton, Elizabeth Smith, Rosemary Smith, and Mark Karwowski; six great-grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Janos Marton; and brother, Mark (Mary) Bunyevac.

Private services with entombment at Mound Garden Crypts have been held.

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

To plant a tree in memory of Katalin Marton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.