UNION GROVE — Karyn Marie Kroes, age 65, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born the first of four children of the late John and Mary Ann (nee: Heinze) Kroes.

Karyn graduated from J.I. Case High School. She enjoyed spending time at home with her family working on her iPad with her beloved cat Blu at her side and trips to the park. Karyn was a devoted sister and aunt who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her siblings: Julie Kroes, Christine Clemente, and David (Linda) Kroes; nieces and nephews: Bryan and Rachael Clemente, Ben and Amanda Kroes; aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.

A gathering for family and friends in Karyn’s honor will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, 1:00—4:00 p.m. at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, Mount Pleasant.

