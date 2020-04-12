× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 22, 1934 – April 6, 2020

RACINE – Karolyn A. Foley, age 85, of Racine passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Ascension All Saints.

Karolyn was born in Racine on September 22, 1934, daughter of Stephen and Jeannetta (nee: Greene) Smith. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and received her bachelor’s degree in French from UW-Madison in 1956.

On April 18, 1959 at St. John Nepomuk Church she was united in marriage to John W. Foley. Sadly, he preceded her in death on June 22, 2009. They were happily married for 50 years.

An active volunteer in the Racine community, Karolyn was a member of the Junior League and the Women’s Club. She served as president of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary and spent many hours as a volunteer both at St. Mary’s and the Racine Public Library. Karolyn also volunteered at Wustum Museum, St. Catherine’s High School and the Racine Symphony Guild.

Karolyn loved to travel, going many places around the world but her favorite spots were in the United States, specifically her annual trips to Northern Wisconsin and Sanibel Island, Florida. Often on these trips, she traveled with loved ones. Karolyn was the heart of her family and will be greatly missed.