September 22, 1934 – April 6, 2020

Racine – Karolyn A. Foley, age 85, of Racine passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Ascension All Saints.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Fr. Steve Varghese, SAC officiating.

A memorial service has been scheduled to gather and celebrate Karolyn’s life. The service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at The Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Avenue. A time of sharing will begin at 11:30 A.M. with lunch to follow. Please attend as Karolyn is remembered by family and friends.

Karolyn was born in Racine on September 22, 1934, daughter of Stephen and Jeannetta (nee: Greene) Smith. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and received her bachelor’s degree in French from UW-Madison in 1956.

On April 18, 1959, at St. John Nepomuk Church, she was united in marriage to John W. Foley. Sadly, he preceded her in death on June 22, 2009. They were happily married for 50 years.