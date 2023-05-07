Oct. 12, 1932 – Apr. 28, 2023

RACINE—Karlyn Joyce Sawisky Morris, age 90, passed away peacefully with her loved ones present Friday, April 28, 2023, at Parkview Gardens. She was born in Racine, October 12, 1932, daughter of the late Howard “Jens” and June (Nee: Iverson) Jacobsen.

Karlyn graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1951”. On December 22, 1951, she was united in marriage to Fred D. Sawisky and they were blessed with 3 children, David, Daniel, and Ruth. Karlyn was an educator and taught in RUSD for 48 years, the majority of those teaching 2nd grade at Wadewitz Elementary School. She retired in 1998. Fred passed away February 2, 1990, and on June 23, 2001, she was united in marriage to Victor J. Morris. Karlyn and Vic enjoyed nineteen years together traveling before Vic passed June 13, 2020. Karlyn was a member of the Moose Lodge, and enjoyed traveling, music, art, games, flowers, dancing, camping, and sewing. She will be remembered for her love of teaching, quick wit, and sense of humor. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children: David (Pamela) Sawisky, Daniel (Mary) Sawisky, Ruth (Roland) Behr; grandchildren: Tonya (Michael) Villwock, Cody (Tiffany) Behr, Ashly (Ty) Becks, Kayla Behr, Brandy (Matthew) Luce, David Lee (Stephanie) Sawisky Jr., Luke Sawisky, Jacob Sawisky; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Paul) Parco; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Debbie and grandson, Andrew.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, May 13, 2023, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Matheson officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s / Dementia Assn or the Parkinson’s Assn. have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Gentiva Hospice, the Parkview Memory Care Staff and the staffs of Oak Medical and Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care through the years.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: