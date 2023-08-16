June 22, 1971 — Aug. 11, 2023

CARNEY, MI—Karla F. Biehn, 52, of Carney, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, August 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on June 22, 1971 in Racine, WI, daughter of Dennis and Barbara (Horvath) McClure. Karla was raised in Racine and graduated from JI Case High School.

On August 15, 1992, Karla married Michael William Biehn at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. Karla worked as a bartender at Heritage Restaurant in Racine. Once married, Karla spent her time as a devoted mother to her two beautiful children and was a loving wife to Mike.

Karla loved games of all kinds. She was very smart and would most often win. She was also a big movie fan. Karla was very artistic and loved to do ceramic projects and paint her finger nails along with her daughter and friends. She enjoyed being involved with everything that had to do with her children. If it was football, cheerleading, or robotics, Karla was always there to support them. She was a very selfless person and always made sure everyone was taken care of at all times. During the last few years Mike and Karla found a love for wine and traveled around to various wineries and enjoyed many laughs along their journeys.

Among survivors include her husband, Michael Biehn of Carney; her mother, Barbara McClure of Racine, WI; two children, Samantha Biehn (Jared Micheau) of Powers, MI and Jacob (Brooke) Biehn of Norway, MI; brother, Dennis (Kris) McClure of Wisconsin; father-in-law, William (Carol) Biehn of The Villages, FL; brother-and-sister-in-law, Jim and Suzy Moczynski; niece, Danielle Moczynski; nephews, Luke Moczynski, Andrew McClure, and Benjamin McClure; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis McClure; and mother-in-law, Barbara Biehn.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16th from 4-6 p.m. (EST) at the Crawford Funeral Chapel, 1236 Old Hwy 2 & 41, Bark River. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 18th from 12-1 p.m. (CST) in Racine, WI at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W 6th St. The funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine.

