January 29, 1937 – October 30, 2021

RACINE — Karl Ringlein, 84, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, October 30, 2021. He was born in Germany on January 29, 1937, son of the late Adam and Babette (nee Strom) Ringlein.

He was united in marriage to Brigitte Lange, on May 5, 1956, in Aichig, Germany. Brigitte preceded him in death on June 18, 1985. After Brigitte died, Karl found a loving life partner in Carol Propsom for over 30 years until her death on March 4, 2019.

Karl was schooled in Germany. Upon arriving in the USA, he proudly and faithfully served our country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. Karl received schooling at MATC and MSOE in Milwaukee. He was an engineer for ACME Die Casting (later Ganton Technologies) until his retirement.

Karl was extremely kind-hearted, gentle, and generous. He enjoyed traveling all over the world, including Germany, Italy, Australia, and Hawaii. He had a green thumb and a passion for gardening. He loved his yard, flowers, and trees. His favorite place to be was at his home, surrounded by his memories of his life with Carol. He loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.