RACINE—Karl R. Grabher, 69, passed away at AccentCare Hospice-0ak Creek on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The Celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home, on Thursday, March 9th at 6:00 p.m. Family and friends can meet with the family there, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to AccentCare Hospice-Oak Creek at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate-today/; or University of Illinois-Chicago, College of Dentistry at University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673-4500, please make all donations payable to University of Illinois Foundation and write Fund 12333086 in the memo field; or Ascension Cancer Care Center, 3805-B Spring St. Racine, WI 53405 please make all donations payable to All Saints Foundation and write Cancer Care Center in the memo field; or the Monarch Watch Program at https://monarchwatch.org/donate/ Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. The Grabher family would appreciate if you wear a mask. Masks will be provided.