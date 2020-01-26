Karl Heinz "Spitzi" Schaefer

Spitzi played soccer for Duneberger SV in Hamburg, Germany before he was recruited and brought to the United States in 1957 to play professional soccer with the Racine Soccer Club. He met the love of his life, Hannelore “Lori” Neugebauer, in Germany, and in 1961 he returned to Germany to bring her back to Racine. They were married on October 28, 1961. Lori preceded him in death on March 21, 2000. Spitzi was a very talented soccer player, and played for many top teams in the Racine and Milwaukee area. His “day job” was as a professional painter, he worked for various companies here in Racine, finishing his career with Baumeister Decorating. He was a member of the Deutscher Manner Verein, and the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades District 7.