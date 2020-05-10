He was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 1954 and served in the US Army after graduation. Karl met the love of his life, the former Carol Ribitzky while taking piano lessons from the same teacher and started dating while in their respective high schools. They married in 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Caledonia shortly afterwards. Together Karl and Carol built their printing business Karl H. Schnabel Co., Inc., better known as Schnabel Printing in “Beautiful Downtown Husher” specializing in wedding invitations and raised printing. He was a founding member of the Franksville Business Association where he served as a judge for the world famous Kraut Eating Contest.