HUDSON, FLORIDA—Karl H. Schnabel, age 83, formerly of Caledonia, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 1954 and served in the US Army after graduation. Karl met the love of his life, the former Carol Ribitzky while taking piano lessons from the same teacher and started dating while in their respective high schools. They married in 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Caledonia shortly afterwards. Together Karl and Carol built their printing business Karl H. Schnabel Co., Inc., better known as Schnabel Printing in “Beautiful Downtown Husher” specializing in wedding invitations and raised printing. He was a founding member of the Franksville Business Association where he served as a judge for the world famous Kraut Eating Contest.
Karl is survived by his wife of 62 years and his dedicated employees that he considered family, along with many longtime friends and family members. Since his death came during a difficult time in American history, his cremation has taken place and a memorial service is pending for a time when we can all travel safely and hug one another in comfort.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
