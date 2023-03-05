CHITTENANGO, NY—Karl H. Hochfeld, 87, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023, in Chittenango, NY.

He is finally at peace with his beloved wife, Carol Ann (nee: Cramer) Hochfeld.

Karl is survived by his children, Tina Wasik and Babette Hochfeld; his grandchildren, Justin Sgarlata, Corey (Brandi) Sgarlata, Elena Hernandez, William Fuchs, and Bruce Francois, as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held privately. Karl was laid to rest next to his precious wife, Carol Ann in Holy Family Cemetery.