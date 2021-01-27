March 8, 1949—January 21, 2021

RACINE—Karl Edward Stomner, of Racine, WI, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2021.

Karl was born on March 8, 1949 to Edward and Juanita Stomner in Milwaukee, WI. After graduating from Brookfield East High School, he secured degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and George Washington University in Business Administration. He spent most of his career in health care administration and later did consulting for health facilities designing expansion projects.

In 1977, he married Phyllis Stengel. They were divorced in 1993. They were best of friends until his passing.

Karl was an avid woodworker and photographer. He enjoyed his passion of cooking and deep sea diving. He volunteered for delivery of Meals on Wheels and was a member of Trinity Methodist Church.

Karl is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Kristen Lambrecht, his ex-wife Phyllis, and his partner of 23 Years, Mark Trinklein. Karl lived life to his fullest and will be missed greatly by many friends and family.

Due to the covid pandemic, a memorial gathering will be announced at a later date for the summer of 2021.