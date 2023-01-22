Feb. 16, 1935—Jan. 7, 2023

RACINE—Karl D. “Dieter” Friedenreich, age 87, of Racine passed away on January 7, 2023.

Dieter was born in Frankenthal, Germany on February 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Hermann and Emma (nee: Volker) Friedenreich.

On December 10, 1960, in Racine he was united in marriage to Sieglinde Huglin. Sadly, she preceded him in death on May 16, 1993.

Dieter was employed as a machinist with Twin Disc for 34 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a longtime member of Deutscher Manner Verein of Racine, the MGV Harmonia, and the Twin Disc twenty-year club. He came to America in 1959 to play soccer at a time when it was not popular in the U.S. Along with being a soccer player and coaching the German soccer team in Racine, he coached the St. Bonaventure (Sturtevant) boys’ high school soccer team to a state championship. He enjoyed playing golf, Sheepshead, and hikes in Petrifying Springs Park as it reminded him of his beloved homeland.

Survivors include his son, Michael (Michelle) Friedenreich; his three grandchildren, Lucas, Jamie, and Ryan Friedenreich; his longtime companion, Marian Ludwig, and his siblings, Alide Meyer and Hermann (Waltrude) Friedenreich.

Along with his parents and wife, Dieter was preceded in death by his brother, Ali.

A time to celebrate Dieter’s life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org would be appreciated by the family.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000