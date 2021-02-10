Karen Wick

December 22, 1937—February 5, 2021

Karen (Dettmer) Wick passed away on February 5th, 2021 in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

She was born in Waverly, Iowa on December 22nd, 1937 to the late Walter and Dorothy Dettmer.

She grew up in Milwaukee, later moved to Racine, Naples, Florida, and the Ladysmith, Wisconsin area.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Denise Servais and Rebecca Scypta, brother-in-laws, Roy Servais and Michael Scypta, and nephew Douglas Schopp.

She is survived by her two sons Ricardo and Randy, daughter Shari (Michael) Potter, seven grandchildren Natasha, Courtney (great granddaughter Gianna), Jared, Joshua, and Jasmine Wick, Ashley Van Zandt, and Aubrie Potter, two nieces Cara (Greg) Martin, Christine (Brian) Worzalla, and nephew Anton (Rhonda) Servais.

She had many friends in her life. She loved all her friends and family dearly. She also loved her beloved cat companions, who brought love and joy into her life.

Private services will be held and burial will be at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek WI.

