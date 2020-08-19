× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Welfel (nee, Hjortness) was born in Oster Bronderslev, Denmark. She emigrated in 1928 at 5 years old to Racine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Welfel; parents, Einar and Otellia Hjortness; brothers, Chuck (Marcella), Larry (Effie), and Ivan (Mary); sister, Hedwig (Leonard); son, James (Linda) Welfel; and grandson, David Wyatt.

Surviving are daughter, Cherie (Van); sons, Gary Davis, Tom Welfel (Julie), and Jon Welfel; grandchildren, Sara Wyatt, Scott Welfel, Kristin Welfel, Lee Welfel, Beau Welfel, Courtney Welfel-Braun, Meredith Welfel, and Erik Welfel; and sisters, Marion Hazelton (Richard) and Betty Nelson (Jack). She is further survived by many nephews, nieces, and great grand kids.

Karen overwhelmingly loved her husband Marvin, family, and nature. She was a very generous and empathetic human being. She will be missed.

A private family service was held for Karen. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Welfel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.