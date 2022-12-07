Karen Sue Beres (Enselman)

July 21, 1959—Nov. 29, 2022

Karen Sue Beres, “Papasis”, passed away in her home on November 29, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.

Karen was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on July 21, 1959, daughter of the late Elon and Joyce (Dahl) Enselman. As a child Karen enjoyed traveling with her father in his semi-truck and listening to her mother play the piano. In 1969 her family moved to Racine, Wisconsin. Karen graduated from Case High School in 1977. She worked for Jacobsen Textron for 15 years and InSinkErator for 20 years, retiring in 2019.

Karen was an amazing mother to her two children. She was united in marriage to her husband, Don Beres on June 8, 1996, expanding her family to include his two children.

Karen enjoyed taking vacations, going to concerts, and laughing at comedy shows as well as going to casinos and enjoying meals out with her family and friends. She also enjoyed going on adventures with her grandchildren such as visiting petting zoos, going to movies, and just watching silly videos. Although Karen struggled with Rheumatoid Arthritis for many years, she was amazingly strong and continued to live her life to the best of her ability.

Karen was an incredibly strong woman and was a rock for all those in her life. She spent a lot of her time on the internet reaching out to strangers in need of help. She would find a way to get people whatever they needed to make their world a little brighter whether it would be money, food, or even toys to make a terminal child happy for even just a moment.

Karen is survived by her husband, Don Beres; her children: Amber Smith, Joel (Katie Loncar) Smith, Brian (Erin) Beres, Amber Beres; grandchildren: Taylor, Madison, Tye, Jacyon, Jaxton, Katia, Anton, Trenton; siblings, Brian Enselman, Curt (Mardelle) Enselman; her best friend, Sue Gosbee, along with many other friends and family.

Karen will also be deeply missed by her entire West Boulevard family, along with her exes, William Smith, John Travolta, and Pitbull.

A celebration of life will be held at Scores Bar and Grill on Saturday, December 17th at noon where everyone is welcome to share in Karen’s memory. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting monetary donations to continue with Karen’s Legacy of giving to those in need.

