Karen Stublaski

February 25, 1938—September 6, 2018
On September 6, 2018, Karen decided it was time to join her “Sweetie” in Heaven for a “shop-talk” about why the car hasn’t been washed and to explain the scuff marks on the bumpers.
Karen was born on February 25, 1938 to Earl and Rose (Hilbert) Spencer. She had a brother, David (deceased), and three sisters; Terri (Duane) Nelson, Judy (Bruce) Palmer, and Pam Spencer. Even though she lived other places for a brief time, Union Grove was always her home.
On April 27, 1957, Karen married Clement Stublaski. They were married 55 years before Clem passed away in 2012. She was a stay-at-home mom who loved making special memories with her family. Karen was a loving mom to Diane (Larry) Burge, Lynn (Dennis) Haase, Timothy Stublaski (deceased), and Sheri Hess. She was known as Grandma, Grandma Karen, and Mamaw to her grandkids; Jeremy(Michelle) Burge, Emilee Mitchell, Amy(Andy) Haase, Johnny Haase(deceased), Gina (Bryan) Londre, Harley(Jeremy)Hess, and Dakota Hess(deceased). Loved by great-grandchildren; Taylor, Jordyn, Gavyn, Kiliegh, Izzy, Addy, Porter, Devon, Bailee, Donovan (deceased) and Kohl.
In high school, Karen enjoyed working in a local bakery. Later, when the kids were in school, Karen had a job as a waitress and then worked at Polentini’s bakery. She also volunteered at school and church.
Karen loved taking walks with her grandchildren and looking for treasures as she told stories about magical fairies. She took pride in caring for her flower garden, crafting, knitting, fishing, cooking for her family, hosting Easter egg hunts, and coloring.
Karen was preceded in death by far too many that she loved. They will all be so happy to see her again!
A private “celebration of life” will be held at a later date.
