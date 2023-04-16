Feb. 17, 1961—Apr. 8, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT- Karen S. Nelson, 62, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born on February 17, 1961, to Alvin and Dorothy (nee: Erlandson) Nelson in Racine.

Karen proudly received several degrees; receiving her Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at the University of WI Black River Falls in 1984, a Bachelor of Science at the University of WI Parkside in 1989, and a Master of Animal Science at the University of Missouri in 1988.

She was a member of Faith Bridge United Methodist Church and the Red Hats. Karen was employed at Northwestern Mutual for 33 years.She enjoyed music and most of all, spending time with her family.

Karen is survived by her mother, Dorothy Nelson, and numerous relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin.

Funeral service for Karen will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to a favorite charity have been suggested.

Special thanks to all the great help from relatives, neighbors, and friends. You are all very much appreciated.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404