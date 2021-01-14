 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen S. Lofquist
0 comments

Karen S. Lofquist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Karen S. Lofquist

June 7, 1944—January 8, 2021

RACINE—Karen Sue (nee: Eisenhut) Lofquist, of Racine, passed away at home on January 8th after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Racine on June 7, 1944, the daughter of the late Bert and Geraldine “Sis” Eisenhut.

Karen was employed for many years at Dremel Manufacturing and InSinkErator where she made many lifelong friends.

Throughout her years she was active on golf and bowling leagues, an avid reader, enjoyed playing Yahtzee with family and cheering on the Packers. She loved meeting friends and family for breakfast and looked forward to her annual Florida trips with her daughters.

Karen adored her dogs and had a soft spot for any others that she would encounter. She continuously brought laughter to others and will be greatly missed.

Karen is survived by her loving children, Diane (George) Sullivan, Scott (Dawn) Lofquist, Sharon Moore, Bert (Lori) Seeger, Roger (Leslie) Lofquist; her sister Kay Johnson; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and son-in-law Richard Nelson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many other dear family and friends who mourn her passing.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her daughter Julie Nelson and an infant granddaughter Lindsay Seeger.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, Racine at 12:00 noon with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating.

Visitation will be held at church from 10:00am until time of service.

The family would like to thank Heather from Hospice Alliance for her compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Hospital would be appreciated.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News