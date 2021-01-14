Karen S. Lofquist

June 7, 1944—January 8, 2021

RACINE—Karen Sue (nee: Eisenhut) Lofquist, of Racine, passed away at home on January 8th after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Racine on June 7, 1944, the daughter of the late Bert and Geraldine “Sis” Eisenhut.

Karen was employed for many years at Dremel Manufacturing and InSinkErator where she made many lifelong friends.

Throughout her years she was active on golf and bowling leagues, an avid reader, enjoyed playing Yahtzee with family and cheering on the Packers. She loved meeting friends and family for breakfast and looked forward to her annual Florida trips with her daughters.

Karen adored her dogs and had a soft spot for any others that she would encounter. She continuously brought laughter to others and will be greatly missed.

Karen is survived by her loving children, Diane (George) Sullivan, Scott (Dawn) Lofquist, Sharon Moore, Bert (Lori) Seeger, Roger (Leslie) Lofquist; her sister Kay Johnson; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and son-in-law Richard Nelson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many other dear family and friends who mourn her passing.