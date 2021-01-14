Karen S. Lofquist

June 7, 1944—January 8, 2021
RACINE—Karen Sue (nee: Eisenhut) Lofquist, of Racine, passed away at home on January 8th after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Racine on June 7, 1944, the daughter of the late Bert and Geraldine “Sis” Eisenhut.
Karen was employed for many years at Dremel Manufacturing and InSinkErator where she made many lifelong friends.
Throughout her years she was active on golf and bowling leagues, an avid reader, enjoyed playing Yahtzee with family and cheering on the Packers. She loved meeting friends and family for breakfast and looked forward to her annual Florida trips with her daughters.
Karen adored her dogs and had a soft spot for any others that she would encounter. She continuously brought laughter to others and will be greatly missed.
Karen is survived by her loving children, Diane (George) Sullivan, Scott (Dawn) Lofquist, Sharon Moore, Bert (Lori) Seeger, Roger (Leslie) Lofquist; her sister Kay Johnson; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and son-in-law Richard Nelson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many other dear family and friends who mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her daughter Julie Nelson and an infant granddaughter Lindsay Seeger.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, Racine at 12:00 noon with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating.
Visitation will be held at church from 10:00am until time of service.
The family would like to thank Heather from Hospice Alliance for her compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Hospital would be appreciated.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.