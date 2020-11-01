Karen Raschke

Karen Lee Reffke was born November 21, 1941 to Arthur A. Reffke and Marie Poritz in Racine, WI. She was raised in, and attended school through the 10th grade, in Racine. At the age of 13, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Ernest Hutchinson. When she turned 16, she moved in with her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and George Haines in Illinois. This is where she met her first husband, Phillip Limbach. They were blessed with four children. After a few years, the family moved to Kenosha, WI to raise their family. She later met the love of her life, Arthur “Jim” Raschke in Racine and the two were married in 1974. This union welcomed 3 stepchildren into Karen’s life; John, Jamie, and Jason. Karen spent over 30 years working at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine.