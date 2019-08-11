Karen M. Luxem (Nee: Andersen)

January 26, 1957—August 8, 2019
RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Karen M. Luxem, age 62, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Racine, January 26, 1957, daughter of Wayne and Jacki (Nee: Sommerfeld) Andersen.
Karen enjoyed gardening and baking. Most of all she was devoted to and loved spending time with her children.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Tony Luxem (Kelli), Aaron Luxem; her mother Jacki Andersen; her life partner, Jon “Poncho” Schelling; her siblings, David (Laurel) Andersen, Donna (Greg) Kent, Kenneth Andersen; her beloved dog, Dolly; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Luxem; her father, Wayne Andersen; and brother, Mark Andersen.
A Celebration of Karen’s life will be held at the funeral home Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Choi and staff at the Ascension Cancer Center for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
