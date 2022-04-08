RACINE – Karen Lynn Straka, 60, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
A memorial service for Karen will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Please visit the funeral home website for a complete obituary and on-line condolences.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000