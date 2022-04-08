 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Lynn Straka

Karen Lynn Straka

RACINE – Karen Lynn Straka, 60, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

A memorial service for Karen will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

