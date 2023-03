RACINE—Karen Lee Jensen-Fletcher, age 79, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at her residence. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Karen’s Life Service to start at 12:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.