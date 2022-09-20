RACINE - Karen L. Reisenauer, 93, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Home Inspired in Somers. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 22nd, at 12 O'clock Noon. Visitation will be that same day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the Racine Theatre Guild. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.