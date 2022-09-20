 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE - Karen L. Reisenauer, 93, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Home Inspired in Somers. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 22nd, at 12 O'clock Noon. Visitation will be that same day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the Racine Theatre Guild. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

(262) 552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

